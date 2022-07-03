Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BL opened at $68.01 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

