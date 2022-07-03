64,000 Shares in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

