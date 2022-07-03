Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 115,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

