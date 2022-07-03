Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after buying an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

