Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 853.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,865,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

