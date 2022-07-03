Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.