Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 68,053 shares traded.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market cap of C$316.24 million and a PE ratio of 57.46.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. Research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Insiders have acquired 182,620 shares of company stock worth $1,486,255 in the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

