Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 68,053 shares traded.
TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market cap of C$316.24 million and a PE ratio of 57.46.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Insiders have acquired 182,620 shares of company stock worth $1,486,255 in the last 90 days.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
