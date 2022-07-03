Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.69 and traded as high as C$6.37. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 5,686,800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Insiders acquired 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289 over the last quarter.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

