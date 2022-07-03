Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.