Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
