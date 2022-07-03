Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 50.2%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

