Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLOK opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

