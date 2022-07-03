Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,709,000 after buying an additional 653,971 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

