Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

MS stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

