Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 71.3% in June

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $528.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

