Robert W. Baird Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $144.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

