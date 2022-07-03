Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIW. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

