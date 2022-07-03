Truist Financial Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $42.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.