ByteNext (BNU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,714.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $291,055.48 and $49,714.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00163162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00693663 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016434 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

