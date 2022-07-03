Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $70.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of ENV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

