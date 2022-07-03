DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.36 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $34.36 million and $668,463.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00220657 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010257 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00436594 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.