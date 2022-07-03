KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 33.4% This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $490,271.32 and approximately $920.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00163162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00693663 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016434 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

