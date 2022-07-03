Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $196,497.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00163162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00693663 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

