MIB Coin Price Down 17.9% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $189,668.12 and approximately $271.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,387,187 coins and its circulating supply is 165,085,259 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

