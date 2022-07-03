Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

