Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,207 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

PJAN opened at $30.21 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.