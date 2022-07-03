Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.