Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1,336.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

