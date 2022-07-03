Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 31,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

