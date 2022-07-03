Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.00. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,736 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

