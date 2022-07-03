Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.33. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 171,472 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

