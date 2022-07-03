Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.33. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 171,472 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.