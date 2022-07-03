TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.66

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.66 and traded as low as C$16.40. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 328,747 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.94.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.65.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.83%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.