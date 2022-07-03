Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as low as C$2.18. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 74,541 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59.

Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

