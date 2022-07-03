Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.86

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.86 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 391,688 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £191.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.83.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

In other news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,587.74). Also, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,203.73).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.