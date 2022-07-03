Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.98 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,089,581 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.99. The company has a market cap of £86.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)
