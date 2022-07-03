Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $12.26 on Friday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

