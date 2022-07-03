Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.56

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,071,853 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

