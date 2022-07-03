NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.68

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.68 and traded as low as $37.79. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 24,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

