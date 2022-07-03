Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $7.90. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5,382 shares.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

