Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.57 and traded as low as C$11.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 419,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.