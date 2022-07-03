Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,419.83

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,419.83 ($29.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,021.20 ($24.80). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,021.20 ($24.80), with a volume of 1,669 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,286.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,418.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

