Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $955.60

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.60 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($11.53). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.59), with a volume of 3,538 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 973.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 955.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.44.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

In related news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($47,601.52). Also, insider Andrey Berzins acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,827.51).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.