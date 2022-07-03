Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 904.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cancom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Cancom has a 1-year low of $65.59 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

