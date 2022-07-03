Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $0.93. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 292,542 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,893 shares of company stock worth $151,781 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

