Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 2,885,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

