Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

