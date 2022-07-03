Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CNTMF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Cansortium (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.