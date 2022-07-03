Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Decreases By 40.4%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 822,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CCVTF stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 4.72 and a 12 month high of 4.72.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.