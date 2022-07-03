Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,825 ($22.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,050 ($25.15) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,915.00.
CMPGY opened at $21.15 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
