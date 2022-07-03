Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Drops By 36.0%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CRPOF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

