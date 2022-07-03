Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

