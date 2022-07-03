Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

EW stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

